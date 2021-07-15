4, Including Advocate, Arrested For Killing Man In Delhi Court Complex

Police said they received information that a man died due to a bullet injury (Representational)

Four men, including an advocate, were arrested in connection with the killing of a 45-year-old man inside the lawyers' chamber in Dwarka Court in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Three people -- Arun Sharma, Rohit and Darshan -- were arrested on Tuesday while one Pradeep was arrested on Wednesday from the Shakurpur area, they said.

Police said they received information around 11.30 pm on Monday that a man died due to a bullet injury and was taken to a hospital in Uttam Nagar. The medico-legal certificate (MLC) of the victim was received from the hospital, they added.

The victim was identified as Swikar Luthra and he died in a firing incident at around 8.30 pm on Monday, police said. Luthra had a criminal background, they added.

During inquiry, it was found that Luthra, who was the client of advocate Arun Sharma, was out on bail and had come to meet him with his associate Pradeep and an autorickshaw driver Darshan. Sharma later called his driver Rohit and the five people started drinking alcohol inside chamber number 444 in the court, police said.

At this time, Luthra suffered a bullet injury on his back and was taken to the hospital by people who were present at the spot. He was declared brought dead, they said.

Police said in the hospital, the men told the authorities that Luthra was shot at by some unidentified people in a park and fled the spot.

However, CCTV footage showed some people cleaning the blood outside the chamber. It also showed men dragging the victim's body, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena had said a case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Luthra was involved in a fake coin racket and was arrested in 2016 by Delhi Police's Special Cell, police said.