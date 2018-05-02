Dust Storm Envelops New Delhi, In A Sudden Change Of Weather Dust Storm in Delhi: The dust storm, along with the meteorological department's forecast, comes on the heels of the World Health Organisation's report that included New Delhi as one of the world's most polluted cities.

Delhi Weather: A dust storm is seen here enveloping New Delhi's Vijay Chowk New Delhi: A dust storm has enveloped New Delhi today, after the Delhi weather forecast predicted a partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms. The maximum temperature predicted by the Meteorological department today was forecast as 38 degrees Celsius with the minimum temperature at 27 degrees Celsius. The forecast had also predicted a dust storm. The dust storm, along with the meteorological department's forecast, comes on the heels of the World Health Organisation's report that included New Delhi



News agency ANI reported saying that New Delhi weather witnessed a sudden change. Dust storms covered many parts of the city.



New Delhi's Vijay Chowk area in Central Secretariat, including the area around Rashtrapati Bhavan, was seen covered with swirls of dust.



The levels of the most dangerous particles in the air are sometimes as much as 10 times higher than the safe limit, according to the survey by the World Health Organisation.

Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change today, leading to a dust storm



New Delhi's overall PM2.5 particulate matter was 157 with PM10 being 137, with an overall 'unhealthy' rating.



"Delhi will see partly cloudy sky in the morning hours, becoming generally cloudy sky towards evening or night with possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall," a weather officer said.



