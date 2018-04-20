Dust Storm Envelops Delhi After A Scorching Hot Day The maximum temperature in some parts of the city crossed the 40 degree mark.

Dusty winds swept the national capital today evening after a scorching hot day.



The maximum temperature in some parts of the city crossed the 40 degree mark.



The Safdarjung observatory registered a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, a MeT department official said.



Areas in Lodhi Road, Palam, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7, 40.2, 40 and 40.2 degrees Celsius respectively.



The humidity oscillated between 52 and 15 per cent.



The MeT office has forecast clear skies along with strong surface winds for tomorrow.



"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 37 and 21 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.



Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 39.4 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.





