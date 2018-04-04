Driver Arrested After Faking Rs 14 Lakh Robbery With Self-Inflicted Wounds

The driver told police that four bikers robbed him of the money and mobile phone at knife point.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: April 04, 2018 21:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Driver Arrested After Faking Rs 14 Lakh Robbery With Self-Inflicted Wounds

The driver hid the money in his house and later injured himself with a knife on his neck and shoulder

New Delhi:  A businessman's driver was arrested after he faked a robbery in which he claimed Rs 14 lakh was snatched from him by unidentified bikers after they attacked him, police told news agency IANS.

Ramu Poddar, 29, had gone to Ankit Metals in Friends Colony on Sunday to collect money on behalf of his employer Satya Narayan Bhutani.

The driver hid the money in his house in Shahdara and later on went to an underpass in Kasturba Nagar and inflicted wounds upon him.

"He injured himself in the neck and left shoulder with a knife to concoct the robbery story," Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad told IANS.

Poddar told police that four bikers robbed him of the money and mobile phone at knife point.

Doubting his story, police took him to a doctor who said the wounds may be self-inflicted.

Comments
Poddar confessed to his crime and said that he was in need of money. He was arrested and the money was recovered from his house.

(With inputs from IANS)

Trending

driver fakes robbery14 lakh robberyfake robbery

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amit ShahCWG 2018Salman KhanDiabetesHome Remedies

................................ Advertisement ................................