'Don't Care': 'Delhi Metro Girl' Speaks After Attire Video Goes Viral

The woman's video had gone massively viral on social media.

A few days ago, a video of a woman wearing a bra and a miniskirt and travelling in Delhi Metro went viral. The clip created a stir online and many people questioned her bold clothing choices, while others said that she is inspired by fashion influencer Uorfi Javed. But speaking to India Today, she said she is not doing this for any publicity stunt, and that she has been travelling like this for months. The woman also said that she doesn't care about what people think of her.

"It's my freedom what I want to wear. I am not doing this for a publicity stunt or to become famous. I don't care what people have to say," she told India Today.

The woman added she is not inspired by Uorfi Javed. "I didn't even know who she was until recently a friend showed me her photo. However, I look up to her after knowing her story."

The video that went viral showed the woman sitting on a seat inside a metro train with a backpack on her lap. When she got up to get down at her destination station, the woman was wearing a bikini. The video was reportedly taken by a fellow passenger.

After the video of her attire went viral, many people on Twitter referred to her as the "Delhi Metro girl".

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) later issued a statement urging commuters to follow "social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society".

"Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers," it said in the statement. DMRC's Operations and Maintenance Act lists out "indecency as a punishable offence under section 59", said the statement.

But the woman pointed out that DMRC has a no videography policy inside trains. "If they have a problem with my attire, they should also have a problem with those who shot it," she told India Today.