Doctor Allegedly Assaulted, Robbed Of Cash, Valuables In Delhi

The doctor's son called the police after he saw his father's hands tied. (Representational)

A 65-year-old doctor was allegedly assaulted and robbed of cash and valuables by four unidentified men in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, police said Tuesday.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, four men barged into PK Batra's house and stole cash and valuables after thrashing him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan.

On Tuesday, his son called police after he and his mother returned home to see his father lying on the bed with his hands tied. He was admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

