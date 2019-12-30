Fog In Delhi Hits Rail Traffic, Flights Diverted, Air Quality "Severe"

Cold day conditions are likely to prevail over northern India during the next two days.

A thick blanket of fog was seen in Delhi and neighbouring cities this morning, leading to disruptions in rail traffic. Airlines have also issued an advisory for passengers taking flights from Indira Gandhi International Airport.

At least 30 trains are running late, officials said.

The air quality in the national capital fell to "severe" category this morning, with the Anand Vihar observatory recording air quality index (AQI) of 462 and the Okhla Phase-2 centre reporting an AQI of 494.

Poor visibility caused problems for commuters, with many people driving slow on the main roads. "There was heavy fog on the road that connects Delhi and Noida. We had to drive carefully," said Saba Arora, a private firm executive.

At Delhi airport, CAT III B compliant aircraft are currently able to land using instrument landing system or ILS, officials said. The airlines have asked people to stay in touch for updated flight information. Three flights have been diverted so far.

In Delhi, commuters were seen driving with emergency lights on as the visibility on city roads plummeted below 50 metres. "I had a harrowing driving from my home in west Delhi to my workplace," said Aakash Kohli, who works with a media firm in Noida.

Dense fog, biting cold and icy winds magnified the agony of people living on the streets, while the visibility has also been affected. As the temperature in Delhi dipped, cold wave intensified, forcing people to take refuge in night shelters.

According to the weather office, severe cold weather is likely to remain over northern India for two more days.

A severe cold wave in the national capital has also prompted a "red" warning from the weather office after the temperature on Saturday morning was recorded at 2.8 degree Celsius at the Lodhi Road observatory. The Safdarjung observatory recorded a low of 2.4 degree Celsius on Saturday - lowest in decades. A "red" warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) means "extreme weather conditions".

The average maximum temperature this month is likely to be 19.15 degree Celsius. If it happens, then it will be the coldest December since 1997 when it was 17.3 degree Celsius, and the second-coldest December since 1901.

Only on four occasions between 1901 and 2018, the average maximum temperature for December has been either equal to or less than 20 degree Celsius in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997.

A respite from the cold and air pollution may come between December 31 and January 2 when light rain is expected. Hailstorm is also expected on January 1 and 2.