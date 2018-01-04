Dense Fog In Delhi, 20 Flights Delayed, 12 Trains Cancelled On Wednesday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal claimed lesser number of trains were running late as compared to flights due to fog.

Delhi woke up to a dense fog this morning with minimum temperature recorded at 5 Degree Celsius.Twelve trains were cancelled due to the prevailing weather conditions, 49 trains were running behind schedule while 13 were rescheduled, as of 6 am.The Indian Metererological Department has predicted dense fog for Friday and moderate fog on Saturday.As fog shrouded the national capital, 20 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to low visibility, according to news agency ANI.Amid intense cold wave conditions, Republic Day parade rehearsals were carried out this morning at Rajpath.On Wednesday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal claimed lesser number of trains were running late as compared to flights due to fog."Due to our constant efforts, less trains were running in late in comparison to flight during fogs," he said while speaking in Lok Sabha , adding that constant efforts towards computerisation of the signalling system were helping the Railway Ministry in achieving the goal.Speaking further on the focus of railways, Mr Goyal insisted the railways have given highest priority on safety and highlighted the public transporter's focus on computerisation of the signalling system, which continues to run through the old system started before independence, according to news agency PTI. (With inputs from agencies)