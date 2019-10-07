Not A Single Life Lost To Dengue This Year In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

The '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign was launched by Arvind Kejriwal on September 1.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said not a single life has been lost to dengue so far this year in Delhi, crediting his government''s ongoing campaign against the vector-borne disease for the "stunning results".

As part of the campaign, people are expected to devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for 10 weeks to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their homes which could allow breeding of mosquitoes.

"I am happy to share that the #10Baje10Hafte10Minute campaign against Dengue has shown stunning results. Congrats to the people of Delhi! The number of cases in Delhi so far is just 356, compared to 650 by this time last year. Most importantly, we have not lost a single life yet," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign will conclude in mid-November.

