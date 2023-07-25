Yamuna In Delhi Continues To Flow Above Danger Mark At 205.45 Meters

The danger mark of the Yamuna River is at 205.33 meters.

Yamuna River continued to overflow in Delhi with water level recorded at 205.45 meters at 7 am on Tuesday.

On Monday the water level in Yamuna was at 206.56 metres.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, announcements were made by the administration to vacate low-lying areas near the floodplains.

The rise in water level yet again sparked concerns about the flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

This surge in Yamuna's water level is primarily due to the discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage caused by heavy rainfall in some regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days. The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days.

Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several places in Delhi grappled with water-logging and flood-like situations.

Meanwhile, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and said that the Delhi government has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots to prevent flood water entering the water treatment plants.

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday and discussed with him the water level in the Yamuna River in the national capital

