Delhi Women's Panel Helps Find Missing 15-Year-Old Teenage Girl

The girl was unable to recall much about what happened to her in two days (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl, a resident of Shahbad Dairy in north Delhi, was found and brought to the police station after she went missing from her home, the police said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) claimed that the parents of the girl had lodged an FIR for kidnapping and approached the panel's head for help.

The DCW Mahila Panchayat said the parents and maternal uncle of the girl had complained on March 29 that the girl had gone missing from their locality the previous night.

She had stepped out of her house around 9 pm to buy mosquito repellent. When she did not return home till late, the family members went to the local police station and lodged an FIR.

According to the DCW, the next day, with the support of a Mahila Panchayat team, they scoured the area and went door-to-door looking for the girl. Barely 24 hours later, the relatives of the boy who had kidnapped the girl brought the latter to the Shahbad Dairy police station and left her there, the police said.

The girl was sent for a medical examination, they added.

The victim told the police that on her way to a shop in the locality, she was stopped by one Saurabh (25), who is said to be a drug addict.

She said the accused had followed her in the past too. He sprayed something on her after which she lost consciousness.

The girl was unable to recall much about what happened to her over the next two days, when the accused had forcibly kept her in a house at Nangloi, the DCW said in a statement.

The DCW has summoned the SHO of the Shahbad Dairy police station and sought a status report of the case.

