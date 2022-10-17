Delhi Women's Panel Head Alleges Home Invasion, Posts Vandalised Car Pics

Swati Maliwal tweeted photos of her damaged car.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal today said an "attacker entered my house" and vandalised her car. She shared a few photos of two damaged cars with cracked windshields on Twitter.

"One of the cars belonged to me and the other was my mother's. Thankfully, my mother and I were not at home, otherwise, I don't know what would have happened!" she tweeted.

अभी कुछ देर पहले मेरे घर पर कोई हमलावर घुस आया और उसने हमला किया। मेरी और मेरी माँ की गाड़ी बुरी तरह से तोड़ दी और घर में घुसने की कोशिश की। शुक्र है मैं और मेरी माँ दोनो घर पे नहीं थे, वरना पता नहीं क्या होता! कुछ भी करलो, मैं डरूँगी नहीं। @DelhiPolice को कम्प्लेन कर रही हूँ। pic.twitter.com/yQZSoMJl8s — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 17, 2022

"Whatever you do, I will not be afraid," the women's panel chief added.

After the police recieved the complaint, they detained a man, who they claimed seemed "mentally disturbed". In a video, the man, in a floral shirt and shorts, was seen dancing inside a police station.

The man, in a floral shirt and shorts, was seen dancing at the police station.

"We received a call about a man who broke the windshields of Swati Maliwal's cars. On reaching, a police team found one person in shorts later identified as one Sachin. Two cars were vandalised. Ms Maliwal is out of station. And no other family member was also in the house," the police said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the incident, saying "Even the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women is not safe".

"I hope that LG sahib will invest some time to fix the law-and-order situation," he tweeted in Hindi.

पिछले कुछ महीनों में दिल्ली में क़ानून व्यवस्था का बहुत बुरा हाल हो गया है। यहाँ तक कि दिल्ली महिला आयोग कि अध्यक्षा भी सुरक्षित नहीं है। खुले आम क़त्ल हो रहे हैं। उम्मीद करता हूँ कि LG साहिब थोड़ा समय क़ानून व्यवस्था को ठीक करने के लिए भी देंगे। https://t.co/b4cjPMddIE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 17, 2022

This comes days after she filed a police complaint alleging she has been getting rape threats on 'Instagram' after she wrote to the Centre demanding filmmaker Sajid Khan's ouster from the reality show Bigg Boss.

Swati Maliwal, in a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on October 10, had said that several women had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Mr Khan during the #MeToo movement.