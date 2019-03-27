Delhi Woman, Who Threw Kids To Death, Had Fights Over Money With Husband

Both the children were declared brought dead in the hospital, police said (Representational)

Mohammad Munawar, the husband of the 27-year-old woman who allegedly flung her two children from the terrace of a building, said she would often demand more money than what he earned and this was the main reason for fights between the two.

The woman had also consumed anti-depressant pills before taking the extreme step, Munawar said.

On Monday night, Alia flung her daughter Mehak, 8, and son Afan, 4, from the terrace of their building in Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi. Later, she also jumped off the terrace, police said.

Alia is undergoing treatment at the a hospital and is out of danger, the police added.

Married for nearly nine years, Munawar owns an auto spare parts shop, while Alia is a homemaker.

"She often demanded more money that what I earned to run the house. This was also the issue which would lead to fights," he said.

Before the incident, Munawar said he received a call from Alia and sounded furious.

"Her mother also joined us in conference call and she was also asking her to calm down, but Alia told me that she would give me a divorce. I told her that if she wants divorce then I will give her but let me come to the home and we will talk over this issue," he said.

Munawar said on Monday at around 8.30 pm, he received a call from an electrician who owns a shop opposite his building that his son Afan had fallen from the terrace.

"I got nervous and was heading towards my house. Fifteen minutes later, our neighbour Chintu called me and said Alia and Mehak too have also fallen from the terrace. I was informed that my wife was rushed to the LNJP Hospital while my children were taken to Walia Nursing and Maternity Home," he said.

On interaction with injured Alia, he said she told him that she had consumed 10-12 depression pills and after that she pushed Afan and Mehak from the terrace, he added.

According to Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east), on Monday night, at around 9 pm, police received information that a woman and her two kids have fallen from the roof of the house.

Both the children were declared brought dead in the hospital, police said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) has been registered and further investigation initiated, the police added.

The woman's family members have been informed and they are coming to Delhi from Maharashtra, the police said.

