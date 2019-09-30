Delhi Woman Falls Out Of Moving Auto After Men On Bike Snatch Purse

The Delhi Police have registered a case and further investigation is on. officials said.

A 26-year-old woman was injured after two men on a bike in Delhi's Civil lines area tried to snatch away her mother's purse from inside an auto-rickshaw, following which she fell off from the vehicle, the police said.

The woman, identified as Nidhi Kapoor, was with her mother in the rickshaw when the men on a bike snatched away the handbag and fled.

"Nidhi Kapoor, a businesswoman, residing in Civil Lines, was going by auto with her mother on September 28 morning when bike riders on Shamnath Marg snatched a purse from her mother's hand. In between the incident, the auto got imbalanced after which Nidhi fell off the auto," the police added.

The woman was given first-aid at a nearby hospital.

The Delhi Police have registered a case and further investigation is on. officials said.

Recently, a journalist suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked by two robbers on a motorbike near Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi in broad daylight. The men had dragged her out an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.