Delhi Woman Delivers Baby In Police Van

The woman and her baby are out of danger (Representational)

The Police Control Room van of the Delhi Police doubled up as a labour room recently when a woman delivered baby in it en route to hospital in north Delhi's Burari, the police said today.

On August 12, a PCR van stationed at Burari received a call about an ailing woman in Satya Vihar, Burari.

The staff comprising assistant sub-inspector Jitender, and head constable Mahender, rushed to the spot and reached there soon after.

On reaching there, they found a 22-year-old woman in advanced labour pain. The staff immediately shifted the lady to the PCR van and sped away from there for hospital.

On the way, in between Wazirabad and Majnu-Ka-Tila, they noticed that the woman was in acute pain and was close to delivering the baby, the police said.

They informed another PCR van, having base at ISBT in which a woman constable was available.

The staff of the other vehicle comprising assistant sub-inspectors Pitam Singh and Virender, and woman constable Komal, also reached the first van.

With the help of constable Komal, the woman in labour delivered a girl child and later they were admitted to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital where they are doing fine, said SD Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR).