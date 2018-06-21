Delhi Woman Allegedly Tried To Kill Man For Eyeing Her Daughter On June 18, the police were informed that a man, who had suffered injury and cuts on his throat was lying near the Prem Nagar area.

Share EMAIL PRINT The main accused Beena, and her son have been arrested by the police for the alleged assault New Delhi: A woman along with her associates was arrested for allegedly trying to kill a man for eyeing her daughter in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.



The arrested accused were identified as Beena, Lal Bahadur and Amit, all residents of Prem Nagar-III.



On June 18, the police were informed that a man, who had suffered injury and cuts on his throat was lying near the Prem Nagar area.



The police reached the spot and found the injured lying unconscious near a railway track and instantly shifted him to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangol Puri.



A case was registered at Aman Vihar police station and the police started the investigation.



A team of policemen thoroughly studied the crime scene and the locals were contacted to know the sequence of the incident. The injured, one Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, on gaining consciousness, disclosed that his throat was cut by the accused and her son.



The police immediately arrested the accused persons. Sustained interrogations disclosed that the motive of the crime was personal enmity. Singh, apparently, had an eye on the daughter of the accused and on the day of the incident, he had come to their house despite repeatedly being told not to do so.



