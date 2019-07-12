Woman Stabbed Allegedly By Live-In Partner In Delhi's Munirka

The accused attacked the woman as he suspected she had another affair, reveal preliminary investigation.

A woman was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by her live-in partner in South Delhi's Munirka. She has been admitted to the hospital and is in critical condition. The police have arrested the accused.

"The man stabbed his partner in the stomach outside a school in Munirka on Thursday," a police official said.

Initial investigations reveal the woman had gone to pick up her son from the school when the man attacked her.

The police are trying to find the motive behind the crime. Preliminary reports suggest the accused attacked the woman as he suspected she had an affair.

There has been an increase in crime in Delhi over the last few days. The police have also stepped up their efforts to contain criminal activities.

On Thursday, unknown men fired at a woman in Dwarka. Earlier this week, some men on a bike shot a man outside his home in Sangam Vihar.

