Delhi Woman Accuses Father-In-Law Of Sexual Assault, Husband Of Violence: Cops

A Kalyanpuri resident has accused her father-in-law of sexually assaulting her and husband of domestic violence, police said on Friday.

The matter was reported to police through a PCR call Thursday around 11 am, they said.

The victim during counselling said she had got married to one Ashish on March 9, and it is her second marriage, a senior police officer said.

On the basis of her statement, police have booked cases under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, they said.

Her husband and father-in-law have been arrested, police said.

The victim's statement under section of 164 CrPC will be recorded on Friday. Further investigation is on, they added.

