Delhi Witnesses Cloudy Skies, Breezy Sunday With Some Rainfall

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms and light rain in Delhi tomorrow.

Delhiites got some respite from the searing heat as the national capital witnessed an overcast and breezy Sunday with traces of rainfall at some places.

Trace amounts of rain and the strong breeze reduced the heat during the day with the maximum temperature settling at 36.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, a Meteorological (Met) department officer said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius which is normal for this time of the year, he said, adding that the humidity levels oscillated between 75 per cent and 28 per cent.

For Monday, the Met department has predicted a generally cloudy sky, with dust storms or thunderstorm accompanied with light rainfall, gusty winds and lightning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 37 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius.