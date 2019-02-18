Light Rain Likely Today In Delhi, Air Quality In 'Poor' Category

Experts have predicted that the air quality will deteriorate in the coming days. (File)

Thunderstorm with light rainfall is likely to make a comeback on Monday towards afternoon/evening, the weather department said.

"Clouds will partly cover the sky throughout with the development of thunder lightning in the later part of the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

The overall air quality of Delhi was recorded at 204, which falls under the "poor" category. Experts have predicted that the air quality will deteriorate in the coming days, according to ANI reports.

Apart from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive light rainfall in the coming days.