Light Rain Forecast For Delhi For Next Few Days

Generally cloudy sky with spells of light rainfall is expected in the national capital in the next few days, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

While the maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal on Saturday.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 53 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (102) category around 6 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

