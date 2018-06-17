Thick Haze Of Dust Clears Out, But Air Quality In "Severe" Category Though the thick haze of dust has cleared to a large extent in Delhi, air quality remained under the "severe" category

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi weather: Think haze of dust has lifted due to strong winds, but air quality is "severe" New Delhi: The thick haze of dust that had enveloped the national capital for the last few days has dissipated to a large extent, pushed by strong winds. On Sunday, residents of the city woke up to a partly cloudy sky. The temperature and humidity were a bit lower than the past three days at 28.2 degree Celsius.



The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degree Celsius, the weather office has said.



The air quality in Delhi, however, remained under the "severe" category despite the dust clearing up a bit. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, also known as SAFAR, has measured air quality to be "severe" in the national capital, prompting doctors to warn people to take precautions.



The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light rain today. "There is a possibility of light rains and thunder showers with strong gusty winds," an IMD officer said.



Delhi



Visibility had fallen and people were given warnings of severe health risks. Because of the dust carried by the winds, heat was unable to escape, sending temperatures in the national capital soaring.



On June 15, the level of the pollutant PM10, which is the presence of particles with diameter less than 10 mm, was recorded at 801 in Delhi. The same day, for PM2.5, microscopic particles that lodge deep into the lungs and cause the most harm, levels were recorded at 320, a "very unhealthy" score.



The thick haze of dust that had enveloped the national capital for the last few days has dissipated to a large extent, pushed by strong winds. On Sunday, residents of the city woke up to a partly cloudy sky. The temperature and humidity were a bit lower than the past three days at 28.2 degree Celsius.The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degree Celsius, the weather office has said.The air quality in Delhi, however, remained under the "severe" category despite the dust clearing up a bit. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, also known as SAFAR, has measured air quality to be "severe" in the national capital, prompting doctors to warn people to take precautions.The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light rain today. "There is a possibility of light rains and thunder showers with strong gusty winds," an IMD officer said.Delhi was hit by a severe dust storm earlier this week, following which air pollution rose to staggering levels across the national capital. A thick cover of haze and dust had enveloped the city for five days. Visibility had fallen and people were given warnings of severe health risks. Because of the dust carried by the winds, heat was unable to escape, sending temperatures in the national capital soaring.On June 15, the level of the pollutant PM10, which is the presence of particles with diameter less than 10 mm, was recorded at 801 in Delhi. The same day, for PM2.5, microscopic particles that lodge deep into the lungs and cause the most harm, levels were recorded at 320, a "very unhealthy" score. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter