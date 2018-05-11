Temperature Soars To 43 Degrees In Delhi, Rains Predicted On Sunday With some areas in Delhi sizzling at over 43 degrees, weather experts said they expected the mercury to increase on Saturday as well.

Delhi Weather: The mercury rose five degrees over Thursday's temperature on Friday New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded a maximum average temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, a rise of nearly five degrees over the previous day's temperature, even as the Met predicted rain on Sunday and Monday.



With some areas in Delhi sizzling at over 43 degrees, weather experts said they expected the mercury to increase on Saturday as well.



"Saturday may be more warm, with temperatures likely to hover around 43 degrees," said an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



However, rain has been forecast for Sunday and Monday.



According to the IMD, while there are chances of showers towards Saturday evening, Sunday is likely to see rain or thundershowers with strong gusts.



On Friday, Delhi's Ayanagar remained the hottest with the maximum at 43.2 degrees.



Friday's minimum temperature was 24.2 degrees, a notch below the season's average while the humidity oscillated between 21 and 40 per cent.



Thursday's maximum settled at 38 degrees while the minimum was recorded at 21.5 degrees, three notches below the season's average.



