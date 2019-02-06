Delhi Likely To Witness Rain, Hailstorm Today

Wind speed may exceed 25-35 kilometre per hour and hailstorm is likely in parts of Delhi. (FILE)

Delhi is likely to witness moderate rainfall and thundershowers today with strong winds, the Meteorological Department (Met) said. The surface wind speed may exceed 25-35 kilometre per hour, the weatherman said, adding hailstorm is likely at isolated pockets in Delhi.

The Met department said the weather conditions have arose due to a prevailing western disturbance over the entire northwest India.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 24 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively," it said.

Delhi skies remained clear on Tuesday with the maximum temperature rising to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius.