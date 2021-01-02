Delhi Hit By Rain Amid Winter Chill Day After Record Drop In Temperature

The light spell of rain is attributed to the influence of the western disturbance.

Residents of Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky with light rain over some places this morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Palam has reported 0.4 mm rainfall. Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodi Road has reported trace rainfall, it said. The light spell of rain in the national capital is attributed to the influence of the western disturbance.

"As per our forecast, the impact of Western Disturbance has begun over Northwest India including Delhi. Palam has reported 0.4 mm rainfall. Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodi Road in Delhi have reported trace rainfall," India Meteorological Department tweeted.

This Western Disturbance is likely to keep causing weather over the plains of Northwest India till 05th January with maximum intensity on 04th January. pic.twitter.com/6CjtoOqQEi - India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 2, 2021

The minimum temperature in the city is reported to be at 9 degrees while its maximum is 17 degrees for today, according to the weather department.

On Friday, Delhi reported its lowest temperature in 15 years. The minimum of 1.1 degrees celsius was recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, the weather department said.

On January 8, 2006, the city had recorded a minimum of 0.2 degree celsius.