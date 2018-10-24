No Breather For Delhi As Air Quality Continues To Remain 'Poor'

Air quality continued to worsen in Delhi, pollution levels remain in "poor category".

There seems to be no relief for the people living in Delhi as the air quality continued to worsen on Wednesday with pollution levels remaining in "poor category".

According to the data collaborated by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 246 at 8:30 am.

The Air Quality Index between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 falls under the category of satisfactory, 101-200 is marked as moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301- 400 is considered very poor and above 500 is marked as severe.

Experts have predicted that the air quality would continue to be poor for the next two days, making it difficult for people to continue outdoor activities.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Facebook expressed his concerns on the issue and wrote, "Air pollution in Delhi is a serious problem. It is our responsibility to take possible steps to reduce the pollution around us. Without the support of countrymen, no government can provide relief from air pollution."

Residents in Gujarat's Ahmedabad are also reeling under the effects of pollution as air quality level has deteriorated to poor category. The air quality in the region showed levels of prominent pollutant PM 10 (particulate matter 10) at 258.

SAFAR has advised people to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and to take more breaks.

"Asthmatics keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients must consult doctors if suffering from palpitations, shortness of breath or usual fatigue," it added.

However, in the financial capital Mumbai, the air quality has improved from the past few weeks with PM 10 at 147. Tomorrow, the air quality will continue to be under moderate category between 145 to 154, SAFAR said.

As per the latest the World Health Organisation report, Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world.