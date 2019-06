Monsoon May Take A Week Longer To Reach Delhi: Private Weather Forecaster

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said monsoon may take at least a week longer to reach Delhi. (FILE)

Temperatures rose marginally in some parts of Delhi on Thursday due to the prevailing dry conditions, officials said, adding that rain activity will occur in the national capital likely in the next week.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said monsoon may take at least a week longer to reach Delhi. Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi by June 29.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for Delhi, recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a low of 25.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 34 and 79 per cent.

The weather stations at Palam, Jafarpur and Ayanagar recorded the maximum temperature at 41.2, 39.9 and 39.4 degrees Celsius respectively, data from the Meteorological Department showed.

The weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 40 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said a fresh western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir may lead to light rainfall and thunderstorm in Delhi and nearby areas on June 24 and 25 which may cause temperatures to drop by two-three degrees.