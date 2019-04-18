Light Rains, Thundershowers Likely In Delhi Later Today

Delhi woke up to sunny morning with the minimum temperature settling two notches above normal. (FILE)

Delhi woke up to sunny morning today with the minimum temperature settling two notches above normal. The Met office has forecast cloudy skies in Delhi for Thursday afternoon along with the possibility of light rains and thundershowers.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 AM at 23 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal," a MeT official said.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.

Humidity level was recorded at 53 per cent.

Yesterday, light rains in some parts of Delhi brought the temperature down. The maximum temperature settled at 29.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

