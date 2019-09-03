Delhi Sees Humid Weather, Light Rains Likely

Delhi weather: The minimum temperature was recorded to be 27.8 degrees Celsius today.

Temperature in Delhi has been on a rise past one week with light showers. The minimum temperature at 8:30 am today was recorded to be 27.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. "The humidity was 81 per cent," a weather official said.

The weatherman has predicted cloudy sky for the day with possibility of light rains and thundershowers in the evening.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius," the official added.

The weather remained sultry and the city recorded a temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, two notches more than the normal, and a low of 27.1 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels shot up to 87 per cent.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said rains will return to the national capital by Wednesday.

"The axis of monsoon trough extends from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal. It will move northwards by Tuesday evening, leading to light rainfall in the Delhi and neighbouring areas. Moderate showers can occur at a few places," he said.

