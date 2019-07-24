Hour-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi After Heavy Rain In Rush Hour

Delhi has recorded 156.5 mm rains from July 1 to July 23.

Heavy rain hit parts of New Delhi and nearby areas in the evening today bringing down temperatures and giving respite from soaring humidity levels. Rain clouds have been approaching from the South, leading to moderate showers in Faridabad and Gurugram as well.

A red alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh by the weather department.

Humidity levels in Delhi oscillated between 69 and 73 percent today. A maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city today.

Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather has predicted moderate rainfall with patchy heavy spells and gusty strong winds over Delhi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Mahendragarh, Mewat, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat during the next two-four hours.

As soon as rainfall started, many residents took to Twitter to complain about water-logging and traffic jams in different parts of the city including Nehru Nagar, Dhaula Kuan and South Extension. At some stretches like Vasant Kunj, commuters were stuck in traffic jams for more than an hour.

Delhi has recorded 156.5 mm rains from July 1 to July 23, which is four per cent more than the 30-year average of 149.8 mm, officials said.

"Monsoon is reviving in north India. On and off rains will continue in the Delhi-NCR region till Wednesday. The axis of monsoon trough, which at present runs south of Delhi, will shift northwards leading to fairly widespread rain and thundershower Wednesday onward," Mahesh Palwat of Skymet Weather said yesterday.

An orange alert was issued for Delhi after the weather office predicted heavy rain in the national capital this week. Delhi is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday, the weather office had said. An orange alert, which means the authorities should prepare for neccessary action, has also been sounded for Haryana.

The inclement weather is likely to continue in the city till Sunday.

