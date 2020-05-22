Heatwave In Parts Of Delhi, Temperature Rises Above 45 Degrees

A Delhi weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius (File)

A heat wave swept parts of Delhi today, with the maximum temperature going above 45 degree celsius in Palam area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius - four notches above the normal.

Two Delhi weather stations recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 44.4 degrees Celsius and 44.7 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the IMD, said a heat wave is likely to continue over Delhi-NCR on weekend due to hot and dry northwesterly winds prevailing over northwest India.

In large areas, a heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, and severe heat wave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees Celsius-mark for two days consecutively.

In small areas, like Delhi, a heat wave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the IMD.