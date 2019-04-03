Delhi Temperature May Rise To 37 Degrees, Cloudy Skies Likely Later Today

An official at the Indian Meteorological Department said that even as Delhi skies will remain clear, it may turn cloudy towards the later part of the day.

Delhi | | Updated: April 03, 2019
The minimum was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. (FILE PHOTO)


New Delhi: 

Delhi woke up to a sunny morning on Wednesday. Officers at the weather department said that the temperature in Delhi may rise to up to 37 degrees Celsius during the day.

An official at the Indian Meteorological Department said that even as Delhi skies will remain clear, it may turn cloudy towards the later part of the day.

The minimum was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Humidity in Delhi was recorded at 50 per cent at 8.30 am.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded two notches below the season's average at 16.2 degrees Celsius.



