Delhi, Gurgaon Witness Heavy Rain, After Coldest March Day In 4 Years

Delhi Weather: Delhi recorded the coldest day of March in four years at 13 degrees Celsius

Delhi and Gurgaon witnessed heavy rain through the night and early morning today, a day after the national capital recorded the coldest day of March in four years at 13 degrees Celsius. There is also a strong possibility of lightning and hailstorm today evening, according to the weather department. Maximum temperature was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below the season average and the lowest in the past three years, according to news agency PTI. As a result, temperature in Delhi is expected to remain low.

"Overcast conditions with light to moderate rain and thunderstorm accompanied by hailstorm, lightning and strong surface winds are expected to occur till March 4," a weather department official said, quoted by news agency IANS.

An extended winter has also been predicted for Delhi till March 6 because of cold winds, according to private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

Intense western disturbances have been cited by the agency as the major reason behind the prolonged winter.

(With Inputs From Agencies)