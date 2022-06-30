Light Rain In Parts Of Delhi Brings Relief From Scorching Heat

Delhi weather: The rain brought down the temperature in Delhi.

The residents of Delhi woke up to a pleasant Thursday morning as light showers brought relief from the sultry weather. The rain brought down the temperature, which had been soaring to 40 degrees Celsius over the past few days.

The southwest monsoon was expected to arrive in the city on Thursday or Friday, with predictions of rain, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into entire Delhi during the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department said yesterday.

Weather experts suggest the monsoon will yield good rainfall in the first 10 days and help cover the rain deficit in Delhi. The city has received just 24.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 66.7 mm since June 1, all of it being recorded during June 16-20.