Cold Wave Intensifies In Delhi, Homeless Turn To Night Shelters

Minimum temperature is ilikely to ncrease by two to three degrees between January 11-13.

Lack of nutrition and exposure to cold wave have led the homeless in Delhi to turn towards night shelters. On Thursday, the temperature dipped to 6 degrees Celsius with the humidity oscillating between 70 per cent and 72 per cent.

A woman from Bihar who took refuge in ''raen basera'' in Delhi said, "Bone-chilling winter is making it difficult for us to stay outdoors. We have moved into the night shelter now. They are providing us with food and we are also getting other facilities. All the women are feeling safe here."

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the minimum temperature in the national capital will increase by two to three degrees between January 11 and 13 due to the presence of south-east winds.

"North-west winds are expected to continue for another 24 hours. Due to this, the wind direction from the north-west will again change and would start blowing from the south-east by tomorrow afternoon or evening of January 10," the forecasting agency said.

"Minimum temperature will increase by two to three degrees between January 11 and 13 and might even touch double digits," it said.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been receiving rains and snow for the past couple of days at intervals.

Experts believe that this on and off rains and snowfall are due to the successive active western disturbances approaching the western Himalayas.

The snowfall in these regions has brought life to a standstill across the hilly states. Several roads and highways have been shut and while educational institutions have declared holidays.



Help. Save a life, donate a blanket for the homeless. Here's how