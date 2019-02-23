Cold Morning In Delhi, Rain Likely From February 25

Delhi weather: The mercury plunged by over five degrees today.

People in Delhi woke up to a cold morning on Saturday as the mercury plunged by over five degrees and chilly winds swept the national capital.

The minimum temperature on Saturday settled at 10.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said.

Humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent. The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky through the day.

"With no major weather system in the coming days, we expect weather across Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad to remain dry until February 24," according to private forecaster Skymet Weather.

"Some clouds may appear on February 25, with some possibility of isolated thundershower and rain during the late night or early morning hours of February 26," it added.

On Friday, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature had settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius.