Hands, Legs Tied, Child Writhes On Hot Roof In Delhi As "Punishment"

Video of a girl tied up and struggling under the sun leads to police tracking down the house in Khajuri Khas area of Delhi.

After a video showing a child with her hands and legs tied and writhing on the roof of a house under a beating sun went viral on the internet, Delhi police found that she had been punished by her mother.

At first, social media posts said the video was from Karawal Nagar locality from June 2. But police did not find any such incident there. It later got the information that the video was from Khajuri Khas area, where the house was tracked down.

The mother told the police that she had punished her daughter "only for 5-7 minutes" for not having completed her school homework.

Police later tweeted that appropriate action has been initiated.

