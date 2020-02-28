Delhi Violence Updates: AAP Suspends Tahir Hussain Over Alleged Role In Clashes, Restrictions Likely To Ease

Delhi Violence: More than 30 people have died, 300 have been injured in the national capital this week.

Days after clashes broke out in parts of Delhi, situation continues to remain tense in areas affected by violence over contentious citizenship law, which killed more than 30 people and injured over 300. Restrictions, however, are likely to ease from today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after facing severe criticism over spiralling violence in the national capital, held a review meet on Thursday to take a stock of the situation. "No major incident has been reported in the last 36 hours in any affected Police Station of District North-East," an official statement read.

On Thursday, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which was recently elected for a third consecutive term in Delhi, suspended its party leader Tahir Hussain after his name emerged in the killing of an employee of Intelligence Bureau, Ankit Sharma.

Ankit Sharma, 26, was allegedly attacked by a mob when he was on his way to home on Tuesday. His body was found the next day in a drain in Jaffrabad, one of the worst hit areas of the city.

Clashes broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday between pro and anti-citizenship law protesters. BJP leader Kapil Mishra's pro-citizenship rally in northeast Delhi's Maujpur on Sunday afternoon has been accused of inciting violence.

Violence intensified the next day as mobs attacked shops, schools, homes.

Here are updates on Delhi violence.