Record Statements, Share Footage: Police Issues Appeal On Delhi Violence

Delhi Police on Thursday issued an appeal requesting people, including media persons, to come forward and give their statements and share video footage in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi.

The appeal read, "Whereas incidents of clashes have taken place in the northeast district, Delhi since February 23. All those who are witnesses to the incidents or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements, footage and picture in their possession at DCP office, northeast district, Seelampur, Delhi, during office hours, on any working day within seven days."

Police said witnesses can also contact on mobile numbers -- 8750871221, 8750871227 -- to share information.

The identity of the witnesses will be kept secret, they said.