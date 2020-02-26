'They Are Calling Me Terrorist': Defiant, BJP's Kapil Mishra Tweets Again

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who was seen giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police on Sunday to clear those protesting the citizenship law in northeast Delhi or face consequences, hit out at those who have been demanding his arrest for his provocative statements.

"Those who did not consider Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru as terrorists are calling Kapil Mishra a terrorist. Those who go to court to get Yakub Memon, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam released are demanding the arrest of Kapil Mishra. Jai Shri Ram," the politician tweeted in Hindi this morning.

Mr Mishra, known for his communal and incendiary tweets, had led a rally on Sunday in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, near Jaffrabad, where a protest has been on since Saturday night against the citizenship law. At the rally, he gave an "ultimatum" to the Delhi police to clear the roads in the area or else, he said, they would have to hit the streets. Mr Mishra made the statement hours before clashes erupted between protesters against the citizenship law, and a group supporting the law.

"Three days' ultimatum for Delhi Police - clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we won't listen to you," he declared. In a video of the speech he can be seen making these incendiary comments even as a Delhi Police officer stands next to him.