Teen Arrested Over Fake Calls Of Violence To Control Room During Clashes: Delhi Cops

Delhi Police arrested the teen from the upscale Sainik Farms in the national capital (Representational)

As parts of Delhi burnt and law enforcement agencies had a tough time containing the violence, Delhi police had to deal with an added menace - fake callers.

Delhi Police has arrested a man from the upscale Sainik Farms of Delhi for making fake claims through phone.

In the intervening night of February 28 and 29, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at a Delhi police station claiming that a 'communal quarrel occurred between two communities at Neb Sarai' and three persons were allegedly injured in the clash. Following this, sub inspector along with other police staff reached the spot, where the caller was not present.

The police tried to contact him over phone, but the phone number was busy and was later found switched off. Thereafter, the area which was forest land, was checked by the police but they found no signs of a clash over the construction of a Masjid, as claimed in the call.

The police found no injured persons at the spot and saw that the situation in the area was absolutely normal and peaceful, contrary to claims. The PCR call was found to be fake.

Keeping in view the situation in Delhi, heavy police deployment was made there to prevent any untoward incident. The caller knowingly concealed his identity and gave false information with the intention to cause breach of peace in the area.

Thereafter, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the caller under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

During the investigation, a 19-year-old Rahul Kumar, a Delhi resident was interrogated. The police recovered a mobile phone from his house and the SIM card that was used to make the call .