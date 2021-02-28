Delhi Vaccination Tomorrow: Time, Registration Process, Other Details

Delhi COVID-19 vaccine: The inoculation drive will run for six days a week (File)

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive will start on Monday in Delhi and across the country. The inoculation drive in the national capital will start at 12 pm for people over 60 years old and those above 45 with chronic critical illness.

The vaccination drive will be carried out in 192 hospitals, of which 136 are private hospitals where the maximum amount for the vaccine would be Rs 250 per dose.

The vaccines will be available for free at 56 government hospitals. People can choose where they want to get vaccinated - whether in a private or government hospital.

The inoculation drive will run for six days a week.

Registration process

One can register in the CoWIN app. The person must reach the designated vaccination session before the time slotted.

Registration will be done on Monday in the CoWIN app from 12 pm to 3 pm, while from March 2, registration will be done from 9 am to 3 pm.

People in the age group of 45-59 with a chronic critical illness identified by the government must get a certificate from a registered medical practitioner to prove their case. Only then they will be vaccinated.

The facility of on-site registration is not available in Delhi for now.