Delhi Up By 428 Coronavirus Cases, Highest In A Days. Total Over 5,500

Coronavirus: Over the last 24 hours, 74 persons have recovered in Delhi, taking the total to 1,542.

Delhi saw then biggest single day spike in coronavirus cases today -- 428 -- as the national figure crossed 50,000 today. The national capital, which crossed the 5,000 mark yesterday, now stands at 5,532. Over the last 24 hours, 74 persons have recovered, taking the total to 1,542. Another person has died, pushing the number of fatalities to 65.

The last big spike over 24 hours was reported on Sunday, when the national capital saw 427 new cases.

The updated figures from the health department came hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had declared that the "time has come to re-open Delhi".

"We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus," the Chief Minister said at a press conference, announcing a series of relaxations in keeping with the Centre's orders.

Delhi, he said, was "prepared in terms of hospitals and kits" and was easing restrictions "in places other than containment zones".

After Maharashtra and Gujarat, Delhi has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.