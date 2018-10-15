DU Teachers' Body Files Complaint Against 'Racist' Question In Exam

A Delhi University professor has demanded action against the officials responsible for the error. (File)

A police complaint was filed by the SC/ST Teachers Association of the Delhi University (DU) today over a "racist and misogynist question" asked in an examination conducted for recruitment of primary teachers.

DU professor Hansraj Suman, who is the president of the university's SC/ST Teachers Association, demanded action against the officials responsible for the error.

The examination was conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Saturday.

A multiple choice question in Hindi language used "derogatory" terms to describe the Dalit community.

The DSSSB, in a statement on Sunday, said the question with "casteist" undertones appeared due to an "inadvertent error". It added that the question will not be considered during the evaluation process.