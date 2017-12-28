Delhi University Student Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping Ex-Employer's Son

Two students from Delhi University, along with one other person, have been arrested for allegedly abducting a 3-year-old boy and demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from his parents, police said. One of the accused, Rahul Misra, 24, is a former employee of the victim's father.The other two accused have been identified as Shubham Mishra (19) and Gaurav (22), they said.Rahul had been fired recently by the boy's father and wanted to exact revenge. He planned the abduction of his former employer's son after taking inspiration from Hollywood movies, police said.Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh said the police were informed about the incident on December 22.The complainant, who is the owner of a computer hardware store in East Delhi's Mandawli area, told the police that his son was taken to a juice stall by Rahul. He left the child there and accompanied the boy's mother for some other work.The police had formed 16 teams to trace the boy. "The teams had combed through Akshardham, Yamuna Bank and East Vinod Nagar areas. We then got inputs about the culprits' movements. When we closed in on them, they gave up the child near CWG village," Mr Singh said.The child was rescued but the accused fled the spot, the officer said. Subsequently, all the three accused were held, he said.Rahul is a graduate from the Delhi University's School Of Open Learning (SOL), while Gaurav is a first-year student, police added.