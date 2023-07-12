Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory In Light Of Waterlogging

Delhi Traffic Police has issued the advisory in a series of tweets.

After heavy rainfall in Delhi, parts of the city have been witnessing waterlogging. In light of this, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued the advisory in a series of tweets providing commuters with information on the waterlogged areas and alternate routes. As per the official Twitter page of the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic has been affected on Firni Road, Najafgarh in the carriageway from Nangloi bus stand towards Delhi Gate. The reasons mentioned are waterlogging as well as a “breakdown of a bus near Furniture Market.” The tweet, therefore, asked commuters to “kindly avoid the stretch.”

Additionally, traffic has been blocked at Vishram Chowk, Chotu Ram Marg, Sector-5, Rohini, due to repair work.

Due to road repair work at Vishram Chowk, Chotu Ram Marg, Sector-5, Rohini, movement of traffic will be impaired.

Another tweet noted, “Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice-versa due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretches.”

Traffic is affected on Sardar Patel Marg in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards 11 Murti. This was caused due to the breakdown of a bus near Kautilya Red Light, the Delhi Traffic Police noted, asking commuters to avoid the stretch.

Traffic has been affected due to waterlogging on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Swarn Park, Mundka towards Tikri near Metro Pillar No. 507. “Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police noted.

Waterlogging and a burst water pipe also caused traffic blocks in Najafgarh road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Moti Nagar. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch.

Traffic has also been impaired on C-Hexagon India Gate near Sher Shah Road due to road repair work.

Due to road repair work on C-Hexagon India Gate near Shershah Road cut, movement of traffic will be impaired.

The Delhi Traffic Police also announced that the Pragati Maidan Tunnel will remain closed to traffic due to cleaning and maintenance work.

As mentioned above, heavy rain in the national capital on Monday led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. A portion of a road caved-in near Sher Shah road on Tuesday morning, due to the rains.