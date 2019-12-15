Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Today's Half Marathon

Traffic could be adversely affected or stopped on Bhism Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road from Maharishi Raman Marg crossing to under Lodhi flyover and CGO complex area from 6 am to 9 am due to the half marathon, senior police officers said.

Traffic could be adversely affected or stopped on Bhism Pitamah Marg. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Delhi traffic police has issued a traffic advisory in view of ''One India Run Half Marathon'' on Sunday.

Commuters are advised to avoid these roads and use S B Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Lodhi Road up to Maharishi Raman Marg and Aurobindo marg, they added. 

Lodhi Road

