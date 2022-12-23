Massive Traffic Jams Across Delhi Ahead Of Christmas

Police have also issued traffic advisory ahead of Christmas celebrations in Delhi.

Delhiites witnessed heavy traffic in several parts of the national capital on Friday ahead of Christmas, police said. According to police, they have received 31 calls of traffic jam in the city on Friday.

The calls were received from different areas, including Paschim Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Dwarka Mor, GTK bus depot, Majnu Ka Tila, Sultanpuri bust terminal, Bhalswa Dairy, Swaroop Nagar Burari, Bawana, they said.

Commuters took to the Twitter to inform about the traffic situation.

They complained about heavy traffic from ISBT towards Majnu Ka Tila, at Gandhi Nagar red light towards Shastri Park, from Jiya Sarai to Munirka and at NH-48 from Gurugram border to Mahipalpur.

One of the commuters writes that the Dr Abul Kalam Road is totally jammed towards Chanakyapuri area.

Police have also issued traffic advisory ahead of the Christmas celebrations in the national capital informing people about the diversions and expected areas where heavy traffic will likely to be witnessed.

