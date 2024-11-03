Delhi Traffic Cops Stop Car That Jumped Signal, Scary Bonnet Ride Follows

The traffic cops were hanging on the car's bonnet but the driver did not stop

In a shocking case of rash driving on the streets of Delhi, a car jumped a red signal, hit two traffic policemen and kept moving with the cops hanging on to the bonnet. Visuals show the Maruti Suzuki Fronx taking a U-turn as the cops hang on for their lives and ask the driver to stop. The car, police have said, drove on for about 20 minutes with the cops holding on to the bonnet.

The incident occurred at Ber Sarai in south Delhi around 7.30 pm yesterday. The cops, Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod and Head Constable Shailesh Chauhan, have said they were conducting checks on vehicles passing the busy area near Ber Sarai market.

Suddenly, they spotted a car jump the red light. When they signalled the car to stop, it slowed down and then accelerated suddenly. The cops in front of the vehicle were swept off their feet as the car lunged forward. They hanged on the bonnet, as the driver did not stop. The car was finally brought to a halt after 20-odd metres. The cops have been admitted to Safdarjung hospital.

Based on the cops' statements, police have registered a case under sections relating to attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant in his duty. Sections of Motor Vehicles Act are also likely to be invoked. The car is registered in the name of Jai Bhagwan, a Vasant Kunj resident. Further probe is on.