Traffic Advisory For Arvind Kejriwal's Swearing-In Ceremony On Sunday

Buses have to be parked on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road. (FILE)

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory.

The 51-year-old will be sworn in at Ramlila Maidan in the heart of Delhi at 12.15 pm on Sunday, three days after AAP's sweep in the Delhi election with 62 of 70 assembly seats.

Ramlila Maidan, which served as the battleground for the 51-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician during the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement, is getting decked up and workers are busy making arrangements.

Cars are to parked at the Civic Centre and behind it. Buses have to be parked on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat parking, Shanti Van parking and service roads in Rajghat and Samta Sthal as per requirements, the advisory said.

OB vans shall be parked on the footpath along JLN Marg opposite Ramlila Maidan beyond gate number 2 up to the roundabout near Kamla Market, it stated.

No commercial vehicles or buses will be allowed from--Rajghat chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Dev Chowk via JLN Marg; Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg; Paharganj chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG road; Ram Charan Aggarwal chowk towards Delhi Gate chowk via BSZ marg; DDU Minto road towards Kamla market chowk via Vivekanand marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover.

On Tuesday, AAP scored his second massive victory in Delhi, limiting the BJP to a single-digit score of 8 seats, which, however, is an improvement on its 2015 tally of three. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years till 2013, won zero seats.

Mr Kejriwal says AAP's victory signals the victory of a "new kind of politics", one based on work.